Case Against Clarion Man Accused of Asking Women at Local Gas Station to Have Sex With Him for Money Moves Forward in Court

Friday, February 10, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

gavelCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a Clarion man facing charges for allegedly asking women at a Clarion Borough gas station to have sex with him for money moved forward in court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 38-year-old Aun A. Sydnor, of Clarion, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, February 7, in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn:

– Patronizing Prostitutes, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

The case has been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Details of the case:

Around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, January 2, Borough Police responded to the Valero gas station on Main Street in Clarion Borough for a report of a “black male in a green hoodie soliciting women on location for sex,” according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arrival, officers located a male matching the description, later identified as Aun Sydnor, and stopped him for investigation, the complaint notes.

The caller stated that while at Valero, Sydnor approached her and asked her if she knew of any friends that would have sex with him. Sydnor then proceeded to offer the victim $300.00 to have sex with him, which she rejected, according to the complaint.

A second victim told police that while at Valero’s gas station, Sydnor also approached her and offered $200.00 to have sex with him, which she rejected, the complaint states.

Charges were filed against Sydnor on January 5, 2023.


