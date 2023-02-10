Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bacon-Turkey Subs

This sweet and smoky sandwich is a big treat!

Ingredients

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons minced fresh basil or 2 teaspoons dried basil



1 loaf (about 1 pound) French bread3/4 pound sliced deli smoked turkey12 slices cheddar cheese1 large apple, sliced12 cooked bacon strips

Directions

-In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise and basil. Cut French bread horizontally in half; spread cut surfaces with mayonnaise mixture.

-Layer bottom half of bread with turkey, cheese, apple and bacon; replace top of bread. Cut into 8 slices.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.