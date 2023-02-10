Featured Local Job: Telemetry Unit Nurse

UPMC Northwest has an opening for a Registered Nurse position at the UPMC Telemetry Unit.

Job ID: 2300003F

Status: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular



VariableUPMC Northwest2 North Intermediate Car100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346No$29.29 to $41.22 / hour

JOIN the UPMC Northwest Team in Venango County, PA as a Registered Nurse in the Telemetry Unit with a wide-ranging Benefits package that goes beyond compensation, medical coverage, and savings plans to help you be your best at home and at work.

Sign-On Bonus:

$15,000 for registered nurses with one or more years of experience

$10,000 for New Graduates!

(Candidates hired into a sign-on bonus eligible role will be asked to make a two-year work commitment)

Responsibilities:

Demonstrates knowledge of adult learning principles (and/or teaching children if applicable) and applies in teaching of patients, families, students and new staff.

Provides detailed and appropriate teaching to patients and families to effectively guide them through the episode of care as well as transition to another level of care and/or home.

Supports the development of students, new staff and colleagues, may serve as a preceptor.

Creates an environment of open dialogue, inquiry and continuous development by asking for feedback and improving practice.

Applies the nursing process within the framework of Relationship Based Care to create a healing environment.

Formulates daily goals and a plan of care for patients that involves the patient as partner and considers the individual needs of the patient in a holistic manner.

Demonstrates critical thinking in the identification of clinical, social, safety, psychological and spiritual issues for the patient care within an episode of care.

Practices solid communication skills, and is able to articulate and translate the patient’s condition to other care providers and to negotiate and make recommendations for changes in patient care and unit practices.

Patient documentation is comprehensive and promotes communication between caregivers.

Creates a caring and compassionate patient focused experience by building healing relationships with patients, families and colleagues.

Creates a caring and compassionate patient focused experience by building healing relationships with patients, families and colleagues. Demonstrates accountability for professional development that improves the quality of professional practice and the quality of patient care.

Actively participates in unit-based shared governance, goal setting and supports the change and transition process to improve quality of care and the practice environment.

Serves as a highly engaged and full partner on the care team and responds willingly to care team member needs for assistance and partnership.

Actively participates in department or unit-specific quality improvement efforts

Takes personal responsibility in improving patient satisfaction with the quality of care and service.

Utilizes research and evidence-based practice to support improvement in clinical care: identifies research issues or articles related to clinical specialty or areas of interest, discusses opportunities for quality improvement at multidisciplinary rounds, and influences patients’ plans of care.

Qualifications:

Demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care and/or interact appropriately to the ages of the patients

Zero to two years of experience.

BSN preferred (not required)

Ability to work productively and effectively within a complex environment, handle multiple/changing priorities and specialized equipment.

Good clinical judgment with critical thinking, analytical and problem-solving abilities required as related to various aspects of patient care.

Critical thinking skills necessary to exercise and to lead others in application of the nursing process.

Mobility and visual manual dexterity. Physical stamina for frequent walking, standing, lifting and positioning of patients.

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

Current licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse either in the state where the facility is located or in a state covered by a licensure compact agreement with the state where the facility is located.

CPR required based on AHA standards that include both a didactic and skills demonstration component within 30 days of hire.

Graduate nurses must complete licensure examination within FOUR MONTHS of hire or within one year of graduation, whichever comes first.

Basic Life Support (BLS)

UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran

For complete information and link to apply click here.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.