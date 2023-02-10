Union School District Reports Indecent Assault of 10-Year-Old Boy

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have opened an investigation into a report of indecent assault at Union School District.

According to a release issued on Thursday, February 9, an indecent assault was reported by the Union School District in Madison Township, Clarion County,

According to police, the incident occurred around 8:54 a.m. on February 1.

Police say the victim is a 10-year-old male, of New Bethlehem.

No further details were released.

The investigation continues.

