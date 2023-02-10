Kenneth William Ferringer, 83, of Parker, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023.

He was born on June 30, 1939 in Sligo; son of the late Mary Jane Sherman-Buzzard and Dart William Ferringer.

Ken attended school in a one-room school house outside of Sligo.

He married the love of his life, the former, Deborah Cherico, on October 23, 1971, who survives.

They were married 51 years.

He worked with many local contractors, including Bracken and Melvyn McKisson, and retired after 28 years from Francis Palo, Inc.

Ken also belonged to Local Union #952 for more than 50 years.

He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

Anyone who knew him, knows Ken enjoyed working in the yard, collecting antiques, and going to auctions, car shows, and car races with Brad.

Ken also enjoyed hunting, biking, and going for walks. In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by 2 daughters, Debra Lynn Fowler and Betty Jane Ferringer, both of Clarion; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Ferringer, wife of his late son, Kenny Ferringer, of Sligo; and his son, Bradley Ferringer and his wife, Sarah, of Springfield, Virginia; 9 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his 2 brothers, Joseph Ferringer of Sligo and Lee Ferringer and his wife, Mary Ellen, of Templeton; a sister, Sue Bowser and her husband, Bill, of Templeton; a sister-in-law, Victoria Ferringer of Knox; a brother-in-law, Rick Cherico and his wife, Gina, of Brookville; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his step-father; 2 brothers, Donald Ferringer and Roy Ferringer; a sister-in-law; a daughter; a son; and a grandson.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Rev. Monty Sayers, pastor of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, presiding and assisted by Rev. William McGuirk, Debbie’s cousin.

Entombment will take place in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ken’s name to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214, the Alzheimer’s Association online at alz.org, or to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

