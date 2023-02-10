Knox Local Maria Battista Endorsed by PA GOP for Superior Court Seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Maria Battista, a Knox native and graduate of Keystone High School and Clarion University, has been endorsed by the Pennsylvania state Republican Party for a seat on the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

(Photo above: Maria Battista during her 2019 District Attorney bid. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Battista was endorsed alongside Harry Smail for the two open seats on the Superior Court in this year’s election, which will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Jacqueline Shogan in 2022, as well as the vacancy that will be created when Judge John T. Bender reaches the mandatory retirement age of 75 in November.

Battista holds a law degree from Ohio Northern University, a Doctorate in Education Leadership from the University of Pittsburgh, and a master’s degree from Westminster College. She has worked as a mediator and public speaker and served as a Commonwealth Attorney and Assistant District Attorney in Venango County.

In her role as a hearing examiner, Battista presided over hundreds of cases for the Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole, and has a deep understanding of the inner workings of the legal system.

Battista’s professional background also includes teaching several communication and criminal justice courses, including at Clarion University. She is a former vice chairman and State Committee member of the Clarion County Republican Committee and has served as the past president of the Clarion County Bar Association.

