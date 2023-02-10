Larry E. Kirch joined Valley Advantages in 2016, coming from the Ridgeway/St. Mary’s area, his sense of humor and loving spirit, made him quickly gain the love of those around him.

Larry cared greatly for staff (often giving them nicknames), housemates and friends.

He loved to laugh, sometimes argue, loved to sing, and draw pictures.

He enjoyed fishing, listening to Johnny Cash, playing his guitar, wearing his cowboy hats, watching Walker Texas Ranger, and participating in the parades in New Bethlehem.

Larry also loved to go on trips, he enjoyed going to Gettysburg to see a battle re-enactment, an Indian reservation, Kinzua Dam and Blue Grass festivals.

A memorial service will be held on February 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Online condolences may be sent to www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

