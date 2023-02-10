Local Woman Escapes Injuries as Vehicle Crashes into Tree in Summit Township

SUMMIT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a crash involving a local woman whose vehicle crashed into a tree in Summit Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Friday, February 10, this crash took place on Keck Road in Summit Township, Butler County, around 4:35 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30.

Police say 43-year-old Michelle R. Rea, of East Brady, was traveling east in a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze when a deer ran out into the roadway.

Rea swerved to avoid the deer and struck a roadside tree, causing significant passenger-side damage.

Rea was using a seat belt and was not injured.

