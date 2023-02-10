Michael Patton Advising: SECURE 2.0 Aims to Brighten the Future for Retirement Savers
The $1.7 trillion appropriations bill passed by Congress at the end of last year included some notable provisions affecting workplace retirement plans and IRAs. Dubbed the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022, the new legislation builds on the sweeping Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act that was passed in 2019.
Here’s an overview of the Act’s changes to the complicated rules that govern tax-advantaged retirement accounts. The following provisions — though far from a complete list — are intended to help workers save more money for retirement and let retirees leave their savings untouched and untaxed for longer.
Looser RMD Rules
The 2019 SECURE Act raised the age at which retirement savers must begin taking taxable distributions from their traditional IRAs and most work-based retirement accounts to 72. SECURE 2.0 raises that age again to 73 beginning in 2023 (for those who reach age 72 after December 31, 2022) and to 75 in 2033.
Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/HOT-TOPIC-SECURE-2-0-Aims-to-Brighten-the-Future-for-Retirement-Savers.c10027.htm
