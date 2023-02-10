 

OC’s Knox Named to All-USA Today High School Offensive Team

Friday, February 10, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_5132OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Oil City running back Ethen Knox has collected another postseason accolades as he was named to the 2022-23 All-USA Today High School Sports Awards Offensive Football Team on Monday, February 6.

(Photo by Richard Sayer of Eight & 322.)

Knox is one of 25 players in the nation to make the team. He is one of two players from Pennsylvania, joining offensive lineman J’ven Williams of Wyomissing Area High School (Berks County).

Knox is also nominated for the USA Today Offensive Player of the Year. The winner will be announced this summer during an on-demand broadcast that will feature top athletes in 31 boys and girls sports awards categories.

The junior running back on the Oil City football team put up eye-popping and historic numbers this season for the Oilers.

Knox rushed for 3,705 yards and 41 touchdowns.

He led the nation in yards per game at 370.5, according to MaxPreps.com. He also led the country in rushing attempts per game at 38.5.

Knox also had a staggering six 400-yard rushing efforts this year.

In December, he was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 3A All-State Team.

EDITORS NOTE: Mike Kilroy also contributed to this article.

