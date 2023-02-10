PennDOT Urges Sober Driving Ahead of Super Bowl Weekend

OIL CITY, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and its safety partners, in advance of this weekend’s Super Bowl celebrations, are warning motorists to avoid the dangers associated with impaired driving.

Representatives from PennDOT, the American Automobile Association (AAA) East Central, the Pennsylvania DUI Association, and the Northwest Regional Highway Safety Office were stationed on Wednesday at the Millcreek Mall’s community booth to talk with customers about why sober driving is critical.

“Everyone should be able to root for their favorite team on Super Bowl Sunday and enjoy the company of family and friends, but every year lives are lost on our roadways as a result of impaired driving,” said Pennsylvania DUI Association Regional Program Administrator Cathy Tress. “Be a team player and don’t let others drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

Preliminary PennDOT data shows there were 348 crashes, 46 of which involved a drinking/drunk driver, across Pennsylvania last year from 6:00 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday to 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

There were 16 total crashes last year in PennDOT’s District 1, which covers Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Warren, and Venango Counties, and three involved alcohol.

Residents are reminded that a variety of substances can impair someone’s ability to operate a motor vehicle. Alcohol, marijuana, and other drugs can slow a driver’s coordination, judgment, and reaction times, while cocaine and methamphetamine can make drivers more aggressive and reckless.

Some prescription and over-the-counter medicines can cause extreme drowsiness, dizziness, and other side effects, especially when taken while consuming alcohol. Motorists should read and follow all warning labels and note any that warn against “operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a vehicle.

Impaired drivers do not have the ability to accurately assess their own level of impairment, so motorists should make the choice to plan ahead of time how they will get home safely.

Partygoers are urged to use a ride-sharing service or arrange for a designated driver who is committed to being 100% sober.

More information on impaired driving can be found at www.penndot.pa.gov/safety.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.