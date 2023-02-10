Police Attempting to Identify Man Accused of Stealing ‘Hey Dude’ Shoes

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an individual accused of stealing shoes from a local store.

According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, February 9, troopers responded to the Shoe Sensation located at 17 Kimberly Lane, Cranberry Township, Venango County, for the report of a retail theft around 5:26 p.m. on January 25.

Police say it was discovered the involved male (pictured above) stole two pairs of men’s “Hey Dude” shoes.

He was observed placing the shoes into his jacket, police say.

The total cost of the shoes is $97.89, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596 and reference PA23-107970.

