Primary Health Network Charitable Foundation Announces 2023 Scholarship Details
For the 18th year in a row, PHN Charitable Foundation (PHNCF) is awarding over $30,000.00 to students pursuing a career in healthcare.
PHNCF’s Scholarship Program works to ensure that there will always be well-trained doctors, nurses, technicians, and other health care professionals to provide the highest quality of care throughout Primary Health Network’s service areas. PHNCF has a long-standing commitment to public service by breaking down barriers most communities face when accessing quality healthcare. They do this by raising funds to support innovative programs, including Primary Health Network’s Provide the Ride transportation and prescription assistance to qualifying patients, and most recently, they are working to inspire the next generation of readers through various literacy initiatives.
Cheryl Goldstone, Director of PHNCF Programs, stated, “Our scholarship program has been a core part of our mission since PHNCF was founded over 18 years ago. “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our communities in this capacity and wish our recipients continued success in their educational journeys.”
For more information or to apply, please follow the application link below. If, after reviewing, you have any questions, please contact PHNCF at 724-981-2875.
Deadline to submit application: March 31, 2023, 11:59 p.m.
The PHN Charitable Foundation was established in 2005 to support the mission and goals of Primary Health Network (PHN) by raising funds to build and sustain programs that increase access to healthcare services and improve the health and quality of life in the communities PHN serves. Every gift, large or small, helps to ensure that our neighbors will be able to get the healthcare they need.
About Primary Health Network
After over 38 years of service, Primary Health Network has grown to become the largest FQHC in Pennsylvania and one of the largest in the nation. Last year, PHN reached over 75,000 patients in 16 counties in Pennsylvania and one county in Ohio. PHN participates in most managed care plans, processes most insurances, and offers a Sliding Fee Discount to eligible patients.
Visit PHN’s website here: https://primary-health.net/.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.