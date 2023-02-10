Robert F. Sterrett, 96, of Grove City, passed away at home February 8, 2023.

Bob was born July 23, 1926 in Grove City.

He was the son of the late Frank C. and Elda B. Surrena Sterrett.

Bob attended grade school at the Eakin one-room school, then on to Wesley High School and graduated from Grove City High School in 1943.

Bob married Mary Emily McCullough on June 19, 1954; Mary passed away November 10, 2022.

Together the couple managed and ran the family’s farm in Irwin Township.

Bob was the fifth generation to live on the family farm in Irwin Township.

Earlier in life Bob helped form the Venango Soil and Water Conservation District and served as their chairman.

Other services he held were the Ag Credit board in Meadville and also served on the board of directors at Central Electric Co-op in Parker for 40 years.

Bob was an avid golfer and was fortunate to have three holes in ones at different golf courses.

He and Mary loved to travel and visited 49 of the 50 states.

In his younger years, Bob played a variety of sports and he continued his love of sports, by enjoying watching them on the television.

Bob was lifelong member of the Wesley Grange.

Bob donated countless hours of work and his time taking care of the Mt. Irwin Cemetery as well.

Loved ones to cherish his memory are his daughters Lori Browne of Grove City, Lisa Sloan and her husband Michael of Harmony and Amy Polkabla and her husband Steve of Grove City.

Bob had 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren who also survive.

Bob’s brother William Sterrett of Kennerdell also survives.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary Emily, his daughter Patty Sterrett, an infant daughter Julie Sterrett, and his son in law Jeffrey Browne.

A private family burial will take place at Mt. Irwin Cemetery.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville assisted the family with those arrangements.

Friends and family can leave condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

The family suggest memorial donations be sent to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, 501 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA 16372.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.