SHARP-SHOOTING FROSH: Freshman Hanna Dailey Breaks Out for 16 Points to Help Karns City Get Past Clarion-Limestone



STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — After leading by just three points 27-24 at halftime, the Karns City girls basketball team used a 14-0 start to the third quarter to help the Gremlins claim a 50-38 victory over Clarion-Limestone on Friday evening.

(Pictured above, Hanna Dailey)

The two teams were tied 15-15 after one quarter before a 12-9 scoring edge in the second gave Karns City their 27-24 halftime lead.

A 14-0 run to start the third quarter was started by a pair of 3-pointers by freshman guard Hanna Dailey and sophomore guard Chloe Fritch, which helped push the Karns City lead to 44-24. C-L closed the quarter on a 7-2 run to cut the lead to 15 at 46-31 after three.

C-L then held a 7-4 scoring edge in the fourth quarter with Jenna Dunn scoring five of the seven to set the final score.

“You have to tip your hat to what C-L was doing in the first half with their offense, defense, and rebounding,” said Karns City head coach Steve Andreassi. “In the second half our shots started to fall better, and we did a better job on the boards and defensively. We got the lead in the third and were kind of able to take control of things.”

Hanna Dailey scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, while Brooklyn Taylor added 12 points and Fritch chipped in with 10, including a trio of 3s.

“We’ve been waiting for Hanna to have a game like tonight,” said Andreassi. “She’s been struggling a bit with her shots not falling and tonight they did. We always say shooting is contagious whether in practice or in games that once one girl starts knocking shots down it seems the shots from other girls begin to fall as well and I think that was the case for us tonight.”

Three players combined for all 38 points for C-L.

Jenna Dunn had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Alex Leadbetter added 12 points with a pair of 3-pointers and Alyssa Wiant chipped in with nine points.

“The first half the girls played really well,” said assistant coach Sarah Meals, who was coaching due to an illness of head coach Gus Simpson. “Karns City is a really good team and they kind of showed what really good teams do in the second half. We were down 20 at one point in the second half, but the girls kept fighting and we were able to chip away and got it to the final margin of like 12 or 13.”

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.