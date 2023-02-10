 

SPONSORED: Valentine’s Day Specials Offered at Korner Restaurant on February 11 & February 14

Friday, February 10, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Korner SignRIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering a Valentine’s Day Special on Saturday, February 11, and Tuesday, February 14.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Treat your loved one to a special Valentine’s Day dinner at Korner Restaurant.

Dinner For Two (includes free cake):

  • Two Stuffed Chicken Breast Dinners – $25.95
  • Two Stuffed Pork Chop Dinners – $25.95
  • Two Ribeye Steak Dinners – $38.95

Valentine’s Day Special will be available on Saturday, February 11, and Tuesday, February 14.

HOURS:

Monday through Saturday: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

For more information, call Korner Restaurant at 814-473-8250.

Korner Restaurant - dining room


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
