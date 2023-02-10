SPONSORED: Valentine’s Day Specials Offered at Korner Restaurant on February 11 & February 14
Friday, February 10, 2023 @ 12:02 AM
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering a Valentine’s Day Special on Saturday, February 11, and Tuesday, February 14.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Treat your loved one to a special Valentine’s Day dinner at Korner Restaurant.
Dinner For Two (includes free cake):
- Two Stuffed Chicken Breast Dinners – $25.95
- Two Stuffed Pork Chop Dinners – $25.95
- Two Ribeye Steak Dinners – $38.95
Valentine’s Day Special will be available on Saturday, February 11, and Tuesday, February 14.
HOURS:
Monday through Saturday: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
For more information, call Korner Restaurant at 814-473-8250.
