State Police Calls: Clarion Woman Accused of Stealing KY Warming Gel From Knox Store

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Clarion Woman Accused of Stealing Personal Product from Knox Store

PSP Clarion was dispatched to Tom’s Riverside on State Route 338 in Knox, Beaver Township, Clarion County, for a report of retail theft around 3:16 p.m. on January 16.

According to a release issued on Thursday, February 9, 25-year-old Rebecca Rae Ann Snyder, of Clarion, entered the store accompanied by a white male, and she allegedly took one item from the store by hiding it in her hoodie pocket.

Police say the stolen item is KY Warming Gel valued at $14.29.

PSP Clarion is still investigating, the report says.

According to court documents, PSP Clarion filed the following charge against Snyder in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office:

– Retail Theft – Take Merchandise, Misdemeanor 2

She is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Additional details of the crime will be provided upon the receipt of a criminal complaint.

Fugitive Caught in Clarion

Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident involving a fugitive from justice around 7:53 a.m. on Monday, February 6, near Hospital Drive, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the arrestee—a known 24-year-old male—was charged and arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

Unable to post $10,000.00 cash bail, the arrestee was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

The suspect’s name was not released.

