 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SUV Slams into Embankment Along I-80 in Paint Township

Friday, February 10, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police-Light-BarPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion say an SUV slammed into an embankment along Interstate 80 East in Paint Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, February 9, this crash happened on Interstate 80 East, at mile marker 60.6, in Paint Township, Clarion County, around 3:35 p.m. on Friday, February 3.

Police say 40-year-old Erica H. Hegenboden, of Cranberry Township, lost control of her 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, and the SUV veered off the right shoulder of the highway.

It then struck an embankment and was rendered inoperable due to damage to the front end.

Hegenboden was using a seat belt and was not injured.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.