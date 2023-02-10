SUV Slams into Embankment Along I-80 in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion say an SUV slammed into an embankment along Interstate 80 East in Paint Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, February 9, this crash happened on Interstate 80 East, at mile marker 60.6, in Paint Township, Clarion County, around 3:35 p.m. on Friday, February 3.

Police say 40-year-old Erica H. Hegenboden, of Cranberry Township, lost control of her 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, and the SUV veered off the right shoulder of the highway.

It then struck an embankment and was rendered inoperable due to damage to the front end.

Hegenboden was using a seat belt and was not injured.

