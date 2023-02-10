UPDATE: Rimersburg Boil Water Advisory Lifted on Third Day

RIMERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Rimersburg Boil Water Advisory has been lifted as of 2:28 p.m. on Friday, February 10th. Customers no longer have to boil water and can proceed with normal usage.

According to Rimersburg Borough, there wasn’t ever a confirmation of contamination. Due to a water main break, the pressure in the water supply may have dropped, opening the possibility of contamination.

Once the pressure was restored, said the borough, a two-day testing process began. The lifting of the advisory came after negative results were received from lab samples collected on February 8th and 9th, 2023.

Background

On Wednesday, February 8, at 12:17 p.m., Rimersburg Borough Maintenance issued a boil water advisory.

The advisory was for residents living in the Lawsonham/Cherry Run/Main Street intersection north to Toby Township, including all side streets and Route 861, due to potential contamination in the water supply.

Landlords were also asked to inform their tenants of this boil water advisory.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highly recommends boiling the water for at least one minute to ensure that it is safe for consumption. This includes drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.

The use of boiled or bottled water was advised until further notice. The borough stated they would notify effected customers when the boil water advisory was lifted via the Public Alert System, email, text, and/or phone.

