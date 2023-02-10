 

WATCH LIVE – Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball: Keystone at Clarion Area (Girls)

Friday, February 10, 2023 @ 02:02 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

WATCH LIVE – Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball: Keystone vs. Clarion Area (Girls).

This game is part of the eighth annual Hoops for Hope cancer awareness event at Clarion Area High School.

Those wishing to donate can mail a check, made out to “Clarion Sunshine Project”, to P.O. Box 303, Clarion, PA 16214. Checks can also be dropped off at the Cancer Center (Clarion Hospital).

Join Mike Kalinowski and “The Governor” Bob Dunkle for live action from Clarion Area High School. Pregame starts at 6:15 p.m.


