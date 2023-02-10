William F. Bemis, age 88, of West Hickory, PA, died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023 at the Titusville Area Hospital in Titusville, PA.

He was born on May 3, 1934 in Tionesta, PA, son of the late Leon B. and Cathyleen E. (Blum) Bemis.

William served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.

On August 27, 1966, at the Tionesta Church of God, he married Nancy Lee (Johnson) Bemis, who preceded him in death on January 11, 2014.

He worked as a construction inspector for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Region 1 in Franklin, PA, retiring in 1990.

He later did consulting work for IA Construction in Franklin and Northwest Engineering in Tidioute, PA.

He enjoyed hunting in his younger years.

He is survived by four daughters: Jackie L. Greenlee and her husband Dan of West Hickory; Dolly J. Eckert of Uniontown, PA; Kimberly A. Anderson and her husband Dan of East Hickory, PA; and Krista G. Tompkins and her husband Greg of West Hickory. Ten grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. His sister, Cynthia Meals and her husband Steve of Tidioute. Brother-in-law Dennis Whitney of Sheffield, PA. Sister-in-law Linda Bemis of Lake Lucy, PA. Several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Erica Greenlee and Gracie Tompkins. Three brothers: Leon B. Bemis, Jr.; Joe F. Bemis; and Terry L. Bemis. Two sisters: Antonia J. Landon and Susan M. Whitney.

Friends will be received on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 5 – 7 P.M. at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Services will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 11 A.M. at the funeral home with Lay Pastor Roger Z. Snyder of the Endeavor Presbyterian Church in Endeavor, PA officiating.

Full military honors will be accorded by the Titusville VFW Post 5958 Honor Guard.

Burial will be at West Hickory Cemetery, Harmony Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Warren County, 1 Main Avenue, Warren, PA 16365.

