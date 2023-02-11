Clarion County Photo of the Day

Allegheny-Clarion Valley School celebrated their Quarter 2 Super STAR students with a special lunch hosted by Mrs. Sherman and provided by Mrs. Redding and her awesome staff. Congratulations, Kaitlyn Welter and Kenlee Master! Photo courtesy Allegheny-Clarion Valley School.

