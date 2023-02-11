Rick Smerkar Explains History of Rec Center to Sligo Borough Council Members

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – During the Sligo Borough Authority and Council meeting earlier this week, Rick Smerkar explained the history of the Rec Center.

(Pictured: Rick Smerkar, chairman of the Sligo Improvement Committee, displays a new logo for the Rec Center explaining the center had been a school building and a Bluejay was the school’s mascot.)

Council members also voted to purchase several higher-interest certificates of deposit.

Both the Sligo Borough Authority and Sligo Borough Council on Tuesday night voted to purchase several higher interest CDs through William McCullough, of Northwest Investment Services.

McCullough met with members earlier and outlined the purchase of CDs at about 4.5 percent compared to SBA’s current account rate of .5 percent. Northwest Investment Services includes a portfolio of similar CDs from a number of banks and CDs that offer the highest rates within certain time periods will be selected for Sligo.

Sligo Authority elected to purchase an $80,000.00 six-month certificate, and Sligo Borough Council will purchase a $200,000.00 six-month certificate. The Authority will transfer the money from the Sewer Debt Reserve, while the borough council will utilize the General Fund. During the six-month period, none of the funds would be needed for paying bills. Instead of the funds drawing minimal interest, the new investments are expected to provide an additional source of revenue.

In other Authority business:

– The Authority and Council agreed to advertise for a new full-time sewer/road maintenance employee. Shawn Kline is the current full-time employee, and retired Ed Myers is part-time for a limited period. In making the decision to advertise for a position, both groups expressed a desire to have two full-time employees for maintenance and the sewer plant. The advertisement will state that either a high school diploma or a GED is required.

– The 2023 Operator Exam is scheduled for April 18 and 25 in Meadville. Kline was told to take the test to better understand what types of questions are used. Kline was encouraged by Authority members that he would be better prepared the next time if he did not pass the exam in April.

– Approval was granted for Kline to purchase some basic tools for his job including a socket set, tool set, and wrench set. Half of the costs will be paid by the Authority and the other half by the Borough.

– A new agreement with CPA Catalano was approved to perform the audit of 2022 financial statements for an amount not to exceed $4775.00.

In Council Business News:

– Recreation Committee efforts and volunteers were highlighted during the Borough Council meeting.

“Rick Smerkar is chairman of the Sligo Improvement Committee and has volunteered numerous hours washing walls down and is now painting,” said Council President Sherry Laughlin.

“Rick’s doing a great job painting and cleaning, and that looks very much brighter when I walked in the side entrance,” said council member Jason Kriebel.

– Cindy Hall and Sandy Marsh also volunteered hours washing walls.

– State Representative Donna Oberlander’s office will offer assistance with property tax and rent rebate applications at the Rec Center on March 23.

– Repairing the spouting around the roof of the Rec center has been considered. It is leaking and likely draining into the basement.

– Smerkar also offered a history lesson on the Rec Center’s first role as a school building.

“I just have one other thing because I’m bored, and I don’t have a life,” Smerkar said. “I was thinking about making a new logo for this Rec Center. The Blue Birds or Blue Jay was the mascot from 1928 to 57, and that was the logo of the mascot for this school. They actually used it one year at Union High School, and then they went to the Union Knights.

“The final people that played under this logo are 82 and 83 years old. And, so that’s kind of the group. Now, if you think about it, the first year’s graduating class walked right into a depression, later grads walked into World War II, the Korean War, and so many changes.

In other business:

– An additional $25,000.00 grant award from the Eccles Lesher Foundation was received for the footbridge project.

– American Rescue Plan funds include allocations to the footbridge project. Sligo Borough must allocate the remaining funds by December 31, 2024, and spend them by December 31, 2026.

– The Clarion Conservation District awarded a $95,165.00 grant from Dirt and Gravel Low Volume Roads Program for the Front Street Extension drainage and repairs project. Sligo needs to obtain property owner consent to enter prior to execution of the contract with the conservation district.

– Received notice that PA American Water Company intends to submit to the PA DEP for issuance of general permit utility line stream crossing for a water line replacement project located near licking street.

– Received notice from Sligo Solicitor Knox Law of a 5 percent rate increase for 2023. Costs include attorneys at $189.00 per hour and paralegals at $115.50 per hour. Knox Law also serves as solicitor for the Sligo Authority.

– Received a request from Sandy Marsh that the name of Miller Street to be changed to North Shamrock Drive. According to Marsh, Google Maps mistakenly has listed the name incorrectly. According to research, the street has always been known as Miller Street, and this is the designation used by Emergency Management Services for the official address.

Sligo Borough Council members attending included President Sherry Laughlin. Tyler Smith, Wayne Meier, Susan Risher, and Jason Kriebel.

