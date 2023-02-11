 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, February 11, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 25. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain before 11pm, then a slight chance of snow between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of rain before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday – Rain. High near 61. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night – Rain. Low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.