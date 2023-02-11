Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Champagne Truffles

Who can resist champagne truffles? Especially when they are so very easy to make!

Ingredients

1 cup champagne or other sparkling wine

2 pounds semisweet chocolate, chopped



1-1/2 cups heavy whipping cream1/2 cup unsalted butter, cubed1 pound dark chocolate candy coating, meltedEdible gold paint, glitter or sprinkles

Directions

-In a small saucepan, bring champagne to a boil. Cook until liquid is reduced to 1/3 cup, 15-20 minutes. Cool slightly.

-Place semisweet chocolate in a small bowl. In another saucepan, heat cream just to a boil. Pour over chocolate; stir until smooth. Stir in butter and cooled champagne. Cool to room temperature, stirring occasionally. Refrigerate until firm, about 3 hours.

-Shape into 1-in. balls. Place on baking sheets; cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Dip truffles in candy coating; allow excess to drip off. Place on waxed paper; let stand until set. Splatter with edible gold paint or sprinkle with glitter or sprinkles. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.