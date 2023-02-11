Clarion Wrestling: Golden Eagles Bear Down on Buffalo for 23-9 Win

CLARION, Pa. – In their penultimate home match of the 2022-23 season, the Golden Eagle wrestling team won seven of 10 bouts in a 23-9 rout of Buffalo, with Clarion coming up clutch in the big moments.

(Pictured: Joey Fischer rides Mason Bush in the first period. Photo Credit: Hannah Wagner / Clarion Athletics)

Six of the 10 matches were decided by two points or fewer, and on four of those occasions it was a Clarion wrestler that gutted out the win. Two of those bouts went to sudden victory, and in both of those instances the Golden Eagles were victorious; John Worthing pulled out a 3-1 decision over Jay Nivison at 174 pounds, while Ty Bagoly took down Sam Mitchell early in the 197-pound overtime to claim a win there.

Kyle Schickel provided an emotional lift at a pivotal point of the match, coming back from a four-point deficit late to beat Kaleb Burgess in the 149-pound bout. Burgess held an 8-4 lead midway through the third period, despite the fact that Schickel had been in on a number of good shots throughout. Schickel finally broke through with the big one with 39 seconds remaining, blasting Burgess for a takedown to his back and picking up four back points to boot. That turned a four-point deficit to a 10-8 lead, and Schickel rode Burgess for the remainder to take the decision.

Joey Fischer got the match started on the right foot with a dominant effort at 125 pounds. He took down Mason Bush and tilted him for four back points, and then kept the pressure on with a strong ride in the second period. Fischer never allowed Bush back into the match, defeating him for a 14-3 major decision.

The other bonus points of the night came from Will Feldkamp , in what was a match between two nationally-ranked wrestlers at 184 pounds. Feldkamp worked Giuseppe Hoose for all seven minutes, picking up near fall points and finishing him off for a 9-1 major decision that clinched the team match. That was part of a streak of four straight match wins for the Golden Eagles that started with Cam Pine’s 3-2 decision over Noah Grover, with Pine taking down Grover early in the third period to take the advantage. Bagoly punctuated the 4-0 run with his win over Mitchell.

Clarion 23, Buffalo 9

125 – Joey Fischer (Clarion) over Mason Bush (Buffalo) (MD 14-3)

133 – Tommy Maddox (Buffalo) over Mason Prinkey (Clarion) (Dec 6-5)

141 – Seth Koleno (Clarion) over Jack Marlow (Buffalo) (Dec 5-2)

149 – Kyle Schickel (Clarion) over Kaleb Burgess (Buffalo) (Dec 10-8)

157 – Michael Petite (Buffalo) over Trevor Elfvin (Clarion) (Dec 13-6)

165 – Cam Pine (Clarion) over Noah Grover (Buffalo) (Dec 3-2)

174 – John Worthing (Clarion) over Jay Nivison (Buffalo) (SV-1 3-1)

184 – #28 Will Feldkamp (Clarion) over #22 Giuseppe Hoose (Buffalo) (MD 9-1)

197 – Ty Bagoly (Clarion) over Sam Mitchell (Buffalo) (SV-1 6-4)

285 – Eli Sherren (Buffalo) over Austin Chapman (Clarion) (Dec 4-3)

