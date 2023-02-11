Donald M. Hazlett, 70, of Oil City, PA, passed away Feb. 7, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

Born June 23, 1952 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Donald Hazlett Sr. & Betty Tock Hazlett.

Donald was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He had been employed many years as a security officer for the Oil City Hospital.

Donald was married on Jan. 13, 1971, to the former Theresa M. Guth and she survives.

Don was a member of the Izaak Walton, enjoyed gun collecting, reloading, hand guns and fishing and hunting.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children: Christine Adajeka & her husband Toba of Oil City, Valerie Reiker of Franklin, Barbara Feely & her husband Mark of Oil City, and Wayne Grier of Ohio; 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren also survive.

He is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: William Hazlett & his wife Sandi of Oil City, Carol Keyes of Australia, Linda Wagner & her husband Randy of Wisconsin, James Hazlett & his wife Tammi of Oil City, Brenda Zawislak & her husband Dr. Ted Zawislak of Tionesta, Roy Hazlett of Puerto Rico, Tammy Snell & her husband Mike of Titusville, and Wayne Hazlett & his wife Beth of Oil City.

Friends will be received from 2:00-4:00 P.M. Friday Feb. 17 in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

