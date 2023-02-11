Letha M. Winger, 72, of Reno, PA, passed away at 6:50 A.M., Friday Feb. 10, 2023 at the Collins House surrounded by her family.

Born May 28, 1950 in Kendall, FL, She was the daughter of the late Marvin & Lillian Albertson Gill.

She attended Palmetto High School in Florida.

A homemaker, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Letha was previously married to Ray Winger and he survives.

She is also survived by two children: Michael Winger & his wife Teresa of Franklin, and Michelle DeWoody & her husband Micah of Cooperstown; 3 grandchildren: Amanda Morton, Laura Winger, and Lillian McManigle; and 3 great grandchildren: Michaela Winger, Cailynn Winger, and Hadley Winger.

She is also survived by a sister: Rosa Breazeale and her husband Stan of Forest, MS.

Letha was preceded in death by two sisters: Nancy Simmons and Carol Gallion.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Memorials may be made to the Reno Volunteer Fire Dept. or to the Collins House, in care of Venango County VNA.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

