Man Arrested for DUI After Attempting to Pull Car Out of Ditch in Clintonville

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of an incident in which an area man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol as he attempted to pull a car out of a ditch with his pickup in Clinton Township.

According to a public information report released by PSP Franklin on Friday, February 10, the incident occurred at the corner of Donaldson Road and Franklin Street, in Clinton Township, Venango County, around 2:52 a.m. on December 17.

According to police, PennDOT contacted the Pennsylvania State Police stationed at the Franklin barracks and reported a white Chevrolet Cruze off of the roadway.

When the Franklin-based State Police Trooper arrived at the scene, he found the driver of a 2003 Ford F-250 Supercab pickup attempting to pull the car out. He then made contact with the occupants of the pickup truck.

The trooper noticed that the female passenger was attempting to blow into an Interlock System, and there was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. The male passenger appeared disheveled and dirty, police say.

By examining the footprints in the snow, the trooper determined that the male passenger, listed as a 29-year-old man, from Stoneboro, was actually the driver of the pickup. He noted the male was wearing tennis shoes, and he saw two footprints in the snow from the driver’s side of the vehicle. He also noted that the female was missing a leg.

According to police, the female eventually admitted that the Stoneboro man was the driver of the truck. He was arrested for DUI and taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

The names of the individuals involved in this incident were not released.

