Marvin F. Wadding, 87, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday February 2, 2023 at home with his family.

He was born September 14, 1935 in New Bethlehem to the late Frank V. and Verle (Smail) Wadding.

Marvin worked in maintenance as an equipment operator and retired in 1997, from Megnin Mills.

He was a member of the Vision Hill First Church of God.

He also was a member of the Masons Seneca Lodge #805 and the New Castle Consistory.

Marvin enjoyed golfing, fishing, and hunting.

He is survived by his wife Delores (Jamieson) Wadding of Kittanning; sons Hal Wadding and his wife Vicki of Templeton and Brad Wadding and his wife Judy of Kittanning; grandsons Michael Wadding and his wife Katie of Manorville, Brent Wadding and his wife Missy of Cowansville, and Nicholas Wadding of Kittanning; great grandchildren Damian, Gwen, Madison, Mrata, Launa, and Isabella Wadding; sister, Leoda Bailey of Hawthorn; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Donna Minich; brother Ronald Wadding; brother in law Glenn Bailey.

Friends will be received on Monday February 6, 2023 at the Vision Hill First Church of God from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday February 7, 2023 at the Vision Hill First Church of God at 11:00am with additional visitation from 10:00 am until the time of the service with Rev. Nick Wilson officiating.

Interment is in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Marvin’s honor to the Vision Hill Church of God at 13374 U.S. Route 422 Kittanning, PA 16201.

Arrangements are under the care of the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

