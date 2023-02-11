Police Arrest Fugitive Out of Virginia Who Was Receiving Services at Clarion Psychiatric Center

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities have arrested a fugitive out of Virginia who was receiving services at the Clarion Psychiatric Center.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Joshua Matthew Sampson, of Mount Carmel, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Monday, February 6.

On February 2, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office in Lexington, Virginia, contacted PSP Clarion in regards to Joshua Matthew Sampson. Sampson had been receiving services at the Clarion Psychiatric Center located on Hospital Drive, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, and was scheduled for release on February 6, according to a criminal complaint.

Rockbridge advised Sampson has multiple warrants out of their office, including felony threats to law enforcement in writing, the complaint states.

Rockbridge advised they are going to extradite Sampson who is entered into NCIC (National Crime Information Center). On February 6, troopers sent a hit confirmation and confirmed the warrant was still valid, according to the complaint.

PSP Clarion Troopers responded to the Clarion Psychiatric Center on February 6. Sampson was positively identified via name and date of birth and taken into custody. He was then transported back to PSP Clarion for processing, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 6, in front of Judge Schill on the following charge:

– Arrest Prior To Requisition, Misdemeanor 3

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

