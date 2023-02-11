Rick Fletcher, 71, passed away Thursday, February 9th at West Penn Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He had been dealing with chronic lymphocytic leukemia since 2009.

Born James Richard Fletcher in Fort Campbell, KY, on February 3, 1952, Rick was the son of Walter B. Fletcher and Betty L. (Balph) Fletcher of Oil City.

He graduated from Oil City High School in 1970, and Thiel College in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in Art Education. Rick taught elementary and secondary art in the Oil City Area School District for 35 years. Many of his former students referred to him as “Fletch” and remained friends to this day.

Athletics were an important component of Rick’s life.

There was always some type of childhood game in progress at Hoffman Avenue playground.

In high school, he participated in football, basketball, track and field and summer baseball.

He earned seven collegiate varsity letters in basketball and track and field.

Rick served as the Oil City girls basketball coach, winning 4 Section II titles, and also coached at several levels of the boys program.

Following coaching, he became a well-known PIAA basketball official, working many District 10 championships as well as two state championship games.

He also officiated NCAA collegiate games at all three levels.

He had served as the District 10 Rules Interpreter and evaluated officials for the PIAA and was very grateful for the solid friendships made through officiating.

He played modified pitch ASA softball for 17 years and was a member of Stubler’s Beverage team who captured 3rd place out of 53 teams at the 1986 National Championships.

Rick was named Director of Athletics in 2006 at Oil City Area School District.

He helped coordinate the complete overhaul of the athletic facilities, installing the first artificial stadium surface in Venango County, and was largely responsible for the dozens of cooperating sports programs between Oil City, Cranberry and Venango Catholic high schools.

Always willing to help others, Rick did volunteer work for numerous community organizations and was presently serving as chairman of Venango Community Foundation, an affiliate of Bridge Builders Community Foundations.

For years his caricatures for various Oiler sports teams were highly anticipated at the end-of-year senior banquets, and, in recent years, he painted personalized infant rocking chairs for various family members and friends.

Rick adored his wife, Linda Sue Minich, whom he married on July 11, 1981, at Titusville Presbyterian Church.

They had two wonderful children, Dustin and Tiffany, and enjoyed many family trips, especially vacations with the Boat People, the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and trips to the Carolinas and Florida.

He and Linda enjoyed traveling, exploring on cruise ships, visiting art museums and watching and attending sporting events.

He enjoyed his men’s breakfast club, and loved the game of golf, classic rock and contributing to local casinos.

In addition to Linda, Rick is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Keenan (George) of Bethel Park, PA, as well as two brothers, Randy Fletcher (Deb) of Oil City and Tom Fletcher of Cleveland, OH, and two sisters, Judy Riley of Seneca and Mary Lou Fritz of Lakewood, NY, one aunt, Judy Quattro of Oil City, his mother-in-law Nancy Minich and sister-in-law Sandy Youngblood (Joe) all of Fernandina Beach, FL, his brother-in-law Jimmy Minich (Penny) of Fort Lauderdale, FL, his brother-in-law Mushtaq Ahmed of Orange Village, OH, as well as many cousins, nephews, nieces and two grand-dogs, Neville and Cheese Keenan.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, but his most difficult loss was his dearly loved son, Dustin, in 2017 in Greenville, SC.

Earlier family passings included his sister, Susie Ahmed, of Orange Village, brother-in-law, John Riley, of Seneca, father-in-law, Jim Minich, of Fernandina Beach, and numerous aunts and uncles.

Rick’s family thanks his oncologist, Dr. Jason Brown, and all the great nurses at Barco Oncology Center in Meadville as well as the staff at West Penn ICU for their care, support and humor.

At Rick’s request, there will be no visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Reinsel’s Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, Rick suggests you consider a donation to the Dustin A. Fletcher Scholarship Fund, 206 Seneca St., Oil City, PA, or go to www.bbcf.org to donate.

It is Rick’s sincere hope that everyone consider personal philanthropy via Bridge Builders Community Foundations throughout the year.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

