SPONSORED: Northern Pennsylvania Regional College is Committed to Making Degrees Affordable

Saturday, February 11, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

WARREN, Pa, (EYT) – By offering institutional aid and accepting local scholarships, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College is committed to making degrees affordable to anyone with the drive to apply.

About Northern Pennsylvania Regional College:

Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) is authorized by the PA Department of Education to award Associate degrees and certificates in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. NPRC is an open-admission, two-year institution of higher education. The College’s mission is to provide affordable and accessible post-secondary education to the residents of northern Pennsylvania.

NPRC brings affordable education to a nine-county region (Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, Venango, and Warren). With flexible scheduling options at numerous instructional locations, attending Northern Pennsylvania Regional is an excellent option for individuals interested in furthering their education close to home. With a growing team of high-quality industry-leading instructors directing our classrooms, students are empowered by a welcoming community to change their lives and brighten their futures. NPRC is actively pursuing accreditation.

Visit Northern Pennsylvania Regional College online: https://regionalcollegepa.org.

