SPONSORED: Valentine’s Day Specials Are Offered Today at Sweet Basil!

Valentine's Day Specials Are Offered Today at Sweet Basil!

Saturday, February 11, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

4ACE1633-D13D-467E-8C1F-E200DCCDA66FSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant on Saturday, February 11, for their Valentine’s Day Specials. You can also order from their regular fine-dining menu!

The following Valentine’s Day Specials will be offered on Saturday, February 11, and on Tuesday, February 14:

The Valentine’s Day Specials will be offered AFTER 3:00 p.m.

Individuals can also order from the regular fine-dining menu.

The restaurant is not accepting reservations; seating is first come, first served.

Dining Room Hours:

Wednesday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.

Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.

Sweet Basil


