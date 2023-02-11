State Police Investigate Catalytic Converter Theft in Eldred Township

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville released the details on a theft of a catalytic converter in Eldred Township.

PSP Marienville are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2003 Ford F-250 Supercab pickup that occurred on February 4, 2023, around 3:00 a.m. at a location along Route 36, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

According to police, evidence at the scene showed that the stainless steel catalytic converter was cut off using a handheld power saw.

Police say the victim is a 48-year-old Sigel man.

The catalytic converter is valued at $450.00.

Catalytic converter theft has become a growing problem in recent years, with thieves targeting the valuable metals contained within the converters. Police advise vehicle owners to park in well-lit areas and to consider installing security devices such as locking bolts to protect their catalytic converters.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this theft or similar incidents is encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police stationed at the Marienville barracks at 814-927-5253.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Friday, February 10, 2023.

