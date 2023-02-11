Wildamae “Wilda” Rodgers, 80, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her home.

She was born on September 20, 1942, in Venango County, to the late Robert and Clydia (Burkhardt) Shaffer.

After graduating from Rocky Grove High School she worked as an Aide; she later went on to become a LPN and was employed by Venango Manor.

She was later employed by Sugarcreek Station where she retired after forty-two years of service.

She married the love of her life, Eugene A. Rodgers on June 17th, 1967.

The couple spent forty-nine wonderful years together before Eugene passed on January 19, 2016 leaving a void in her heart and life.

Wilda was a member of the First United Methodist Church and Mother’s of Twins.

She was very involved with her children’s sports.

She loved crafting, especially ceramics which she cured in her own kiln, and was always working on a new project.

She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and was a skilled seamstress.

She was a wonderful cook and loved to create meals that brought her family together.

Family was very important to Wilda.

She kept everyone entertained with her wicked sense of humor and loved to play games with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Brian Rodgers and his wife, Lisa of Wesley, PA and Bruce Rodgers and his wife, Catherine of Sandy Lake, PA; her grandchildren, Brianna Rodgers of CO, Brody Rodgers and his long-time girlfriend, Amy Mook of MI, Samantha Rodgers of Sandy Lake, PA and Gabrielle Rodgers of Anchorage, AL; and her sister, Lorraine Puleo and her husband, James of Oil City.

In addition to her parents and husband, Wilda was preceded in death by her brother, Orrie Shaffer.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, from 4pm – 7pm.

A funeral service for Wilda will held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at the funeral home at 10 am with Pastor Virginia LaVan Gadsby, pastor of New Lebanon Community Church, officiating.

Wilda will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Wilda’s memory to the Venango Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA or a charity of one’s choice.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolences at Wilda’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

