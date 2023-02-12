7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight.
MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 6 to 16 mph.
Monday NightMostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 8 to 14 mph.
TuesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday NightA chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
WednesdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy.
Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 46.
ThursdayRain. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday NightRain. Low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
FridayA chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.
SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 38.
