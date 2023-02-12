All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Taylor Cotton
Taylor Cotton served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Taylor Henry Cotton
Born: May 7, 1939
Died: December 19, 2022
Hometown: Clarion, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Taylor Cotton served in the United States Army from 1962 to 1964.
He also served the community through many clubs and organizations.
Masonic and Military Honors were rendered during his funeral service.
He was laid to rest in the New Lebanon Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.