Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Creme Crepes

Although they take a little time to prepare, they’re well worth the effort!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups milk

3 large eggs



2 tablespoons butter, melted1/2 teaspoon lemon extract1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour2 tablespoons sugarDash salt

Topping:

1/2 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

3/4 cup water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon strawberry extract

1/4 teaspoon red food coloring, optional

4 cups sliced fresh strawberries

Filling:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the milk, eggs, butter and extract. Combine the flour, sugar and salt; add to milk mixture and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

-Heat a lightly greased 8-in. nonstick skillet over medium heat; pour 2 tablespoons batter into the center of skillet. Lift and tilt pan to coat bottom evenly. Cook until top appears dry; turn and cook 15-20 seconds longer. Remove to a wire rack. Repeat with remaining batter, greasing skillet as needed. When cool, stack crepes with waxed paper or paper towels in between.

-In a small saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch; stir in water and lemon juice until smooth. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir for 1 minute or until thickened. Stir in extract and, if desired, food coloring. Cool. Add strawberries.

-In a small bowl, beat the cream until stiff peaks form; set aside. In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar and vanilla until smooth; fold in whipped cream. Spoon 2 rounded tablespoons of filling down the center of each crepe; roll up. Top with strawberry topping.

