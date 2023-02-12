The Clarion Store Holds Grand Opening in the Gemmell Student Complex
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Store recently held a grand opening in the Gemmell Student Complex.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)
PennWest Clarion celebrated the grand opening of the store in its former space on the ground floor of Gemmell Student Center on Tuesday, February 7, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“The ultimate goal was to bring the bookstore back to (Gemmell) to increase accessibility by centralizing the location on campus,” said Megan Boozer, manager of The Clarion Store.
In 2013, the store moved to Suites on Main South (SOMS). With the new location, the management of the store was handled by a lease management company. In 2021, the management of the store returned to Clarion Students’ Association, which hired Boozer. The SOMS space was vacated, and the store was housed in temporary quarters in Gemmell – including in a racquetball court and in a conference room – while the former store space was renovated.
“As the space was utilized by multiple programs since the previous bookstore occupied it, multiple renovations were necessary,” Boozer explained.
The renovations included new drywall and flooring, paint, and ceilings. The space includes upgrading the lighting to LED, a new retail door, and a creative paint scheme with a brighter version of the Clarion blue and gold. A new wall sets apart space for student programming.
Boozer said a few minor structural issues were discovered and remediated, as well. CSA funds paid for the renovations, which were completed by Fred L. Burns, Inc., a Shippenville contracting company.
“Since its inception, CSA has been funded by the student activity fee. At the end of each year, any unused funds revert back to the general fund and are invested for future use that benefits students. The store is a large-scale project using those funds,” Boozer added.
She noted that over the years, as stewards of these funds, CSA has prudently and consistently invested to provide for future student-driven projects.
“The store is split into three areas: legacy, athletics, and PennWest Clarion,” she said. “We have styled the largest portion of the store with current students in mind; the items are Clarion- and PennWest-focused, with an attempt to stay as trendy and current as possible.”
Transitioning from a leased management company to a CSA-owned store in 2021 provided an opportunity for students to have a say in what is in the store. Along with Boozer, seven students will staff the store.
“Our staff of student workers are active participants in design, purchasing, and pricing. Student affordability has been a focus in the process from start to finish,” Boozer said. “We strive to have something for everyone, including Mom, Dad, alumni, and future Golden Eagles. Multiple brands are available, including Champion, Nike, and Adidas, as well as local vendors.”
The Clarion Student Association now owns and operates the Clarion Store, and eCampus serves as the university’s textbook supplier with pickup available at the store.
Sandra Machokas, executive director of the Clarion Students’ Association, said students were vocal about making the store affordable. With the help of Clarion Store Manager Megan Boozer and her student employees, Machokas believes they have accomplished this goal.
The Clarion Store is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.