SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Stuffed Pork Chops Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Stuffed Pork Chops as their special on Sunday, February 12th!
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
There are also other daily specials throughout the week:
Sunday, February 12 – Stuffed Pork Chops
Tuesday, February 14 – *See Valentine’s Day Special Below*, Liver and Onions, or Chicken Salad Croissant
Wednesday, February 15 – Fish Sandwich, or 4-pc. Chicken Dinner
Thursday, February 16 – Spaghetti, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, or Roast Beef Dinner
Friday, February 17 – Baked or Deep-Fried Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
Saturday, February 18 – Cook’s Choice
*VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIAL – Tuesday, February 14*
Dinner For Two (includes free cake):
- Two Stuffed Chicken Breast Dinners – $25.95
- Two Stuffed Pork Chop Dinners – $25.95
- Two Ribeye Steak Dinners – $38.95
The menu is subject to change.
You can even get pies to go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
Fresh homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
HOURS:
Monday through Saturday: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.