7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodaySunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
TonightMostly clear, with a low around 26. West wind 8 to 16 mph.
TuesdayIncreasing clouds, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tuesday NightA chance of showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Southeast wind 10 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a southwest wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Wednesday NightA slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
ThursdayShowers. High near 58. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday NightRain showers before 1am, then rain and snow showers. Low around 27. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
FridayA chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery.
SaturdaySunny, with a high near 39.
Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 28.
SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 48.
