Christopher Heydrick, Jr., 87, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away peacefully at his home on February 6, 2023, with his wife, Peggy, of nearly 60 years by his side.

Chris was born in Franklin, PA on December 29,1935 to the late Christopher and Mary Heydrick.

He proudly served in the Navy from 1954 to 1958.

He retired from PennDOT after a nearly 30-year career.

On October 19, 1963, he married Peggy (Margaret Andrews) and they enjoyed a wonderful life together full of love, laughter, music, and dancing together whether in their kitchen or on a dance floor.

In 2000 they relocated to Scottsdale, AZ to be closer to family.

A natural-born conversationalist, Chris made friends wherever he went.

He loved spending time with his family, life-long friends, and new people he met along the way.

His quick wit and gentle and caring spirit always drew people into his conversations, and you never forgot Chris once you met him.

He loved going to Tri City Speedway when he lived in Franklin and when he moved to Arizona, he never missed a chance to keep up with Formula One Racing, the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Penn State football.

Cherishing his memory and larger-than-life legacy are his wife, Peggy; daughter, Lisa Noon and her husband Patrick Noon; and grandsons Patrick and Cullen, all of Scottsdale, AZ; two brothers-in-law (Dennis Andrews and Craig Andrews); and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Lawrence (Buzz) Heydrick.

A service will be held for Chris at Desert Hills Presbyterian Church on February 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow at the church.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting https://www.messingermortuary.com/.

