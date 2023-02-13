Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Ike
Monday, February 13, 2023 @ 12:02 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Ike!
Ike is a young male Labrador Retriever.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, he is very friendly and playful.
He was surrendered to the rescue center because his owner could no longer care for him.
For more information on him, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
