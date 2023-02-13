 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Conversation Cupcakes

Monday, February 13, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You don’t even need a heart-shaped muffin tin to make them!

Ingredients

1 package white cake mix (regular size)
1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup shortening
2 tablespoons 2% milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/8 teaspoon butter flavoring, optional
4 cups confectioners’ sugar
Assorted food coloring, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Line muffin cups with foil or paper liners. Prepare cake mix batter according to package directions for cupcakes. Place 1 marble (or marble-sized foil ball) in each muffin cup between the liners and muffin pan to create a heart shape.

-Fill prepared cups half full. Bake according to the package directions for cupcakes. Cool in pans for 10 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

-For frosting, in a large bowl, beat butter, shortening, milk, vanilla, and, if desired, butter flavoring until smooth. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar. If desired, tint frosting with food coloring. Frost cupcakes and decorate them with Valentine’s messages.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.