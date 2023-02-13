Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Conversation Cupcakes

You don’t even need a heart-shaped muffin tin to make them!

Ingredients

1 package white cake mix (regular size)

1/2 cup butter, softened



1/2 cup shortening2 tablespoons 2% milk1 teaspoon vanilla extract1/8 teaspoon butter flavoring, optional4 cups confectioners’ sugarAssorted food coloring, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Line muffin cups with foil or paper liners. Prepare cake mix batter according to package directions for cupcakes. Place 1 marble (or marble-sized foil ball) in each muffin cup between the liners and muffin pan to create a heart shape.

-Fill prepared cups half full. Bake according to the package directions for cupcakes. Cool in pans for 10 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

-For frosting, in a large bowl, beat butter, shortening, milk, vanilla, and, if desired, butter flavoring until smooth. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar. If desired, tint frosting with food coloring. Frost cupcakes and decorate them with Valentine’s messages.

