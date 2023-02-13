Elizabeth (Betty) Lavern Krampe, 93, of Polk Center, passed away on Feb. 7, 2023 at UPMC Northwest Hospital, with Polk Staff at her side.

She was born on June 18, 1929 in Glendale, PA, the daughter of Henry W. and Bertha (Bente) Krampe.

Following Bertha Krampe’s death, Mr. Krampe married Mary Emma Krampe (Betty’s stepmom).

Betty was the third of four children.

She became a resident of Polk State Center on July 14, 1942 at the age of 13.

She attended the school and resided at Polk State for 80 years.

When she arrived at Polk, Betty was obedient, loving and very tidy.

She had many responsibilities at Polk, including her most significant work as an aide to babies and children.

She had a special friend, Inez Tucker, who she loved and raised through adulthood.

Betty loved shopping, IHOP pancakes, apple pie and COFFEE.

She always liked to look nice and wear beautiful jewelry, including a tiara.

Throughout her many years at Polk, she genuinely loved her staff and affectionately called them “Hon”.

Left to cherish Betty’s wonderful memory is her niece, Pamela Ranous and her husband, Leonard of Caledonia, NY, a special pen pal, and many caring people who loved her at Polk Center.

In addition to her parents and stepmother, Betty is preceded in death by two infant siblings and her brother, Henry.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

A committal service will be held at the funeral home at 3:15pm with Father Rev. John L. Miller, III, pastor of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church officiating.

Betty will be laid to rest next to her mother in St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery in Carnegie, PA.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Betty’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.