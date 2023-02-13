814 Pred Hunters: The Rise of ‘Predator Hunting’ in Western Pennsylvania

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – In recent years, a particular genre of video has been making the rounds on YouTube. These videos follow a common script–showing screenshots of flirtatious messages between an adult man and someone claiming to be a teenager.

The conversations gradually become more explicit, as the man and the supposed teenager arrange to meet for sex. Usually, they pick a public place, like Walmart or Dollar General, to meet.

Upon meeting, the video producers, calling themselves “predator catchers” or “predator hunters,” approach the man, accuse him of seeking to meet a juvenile for sex, and confront him with questions.

Of course, the men’s responses vary widely, ranging from denial to desperation to prayer. They flee the scene if they can. Sometimes, authorities arrive before the video ends, and the man is shown being handcuffed and placed into the back of a police SUV.

An 814 Pred Hunters volunteer confronts a suspect in a Facebook Live video.

Hunter groups have popped up all over the nation and have different reasons why they do what they do.

In 2019, NBC News identified about 30 such groups in the U.S.

In September of 2022, the Washington Post found more than 160.

That number may include 814 Pred Hunters, who organized themselves the same month and prowl the Internet in Western Pennsylvania looking for would-be sexual predators of teenagers.

A representative of the group who asked not to be named (who I will call Aaron) said they published their first “decoy” on September 16, 2022. By September 21, they had their first “catch,” he said.

814 Pred Hunters got their start, according to Aaron, when a close friend of his—somebody he considered a brother—was arrested and convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl who the rapist thought was 13.

“He aggressively raped this girl,” he said. “I cared a lot about him. I’d have done just about anything for the man. I figure that, as skeptical a person as I am towards an individual—I don’t trust anybody—and he fooled me? How many other people are getting fooled out there?”

Ryan Sprague of DuBois has been charged with seven criminal counts including statutory sexual assault and ISDI (Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse) following a February 1 “catch” by 814 Pred Hunters. Unable to post a $100,000.00 monetary bail, he is confined to the Clearfield County Prison, according to court records. Photo provided by the Clearfield County Jail.

Aaron says he wants to protect families from falling prey to sexual abusers of children and teens.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Service’s Child Protective Services 2021 Annual Report (the latest report that is available), there were 38,013 reports of suspected child abuse received by the department in 2021, a 15% increase over 2020. When it comes to child abuse, the numbers seem to indicate that people would rather be safe than sorry, so they report suspected abuse to authorities, who then investigate the claims.

Eighty-six percent of suspected abuse reports were determined to be unfounded in 2021. Of the substantiated abuse, sexual abuse was the leading category with 39.9% of all abuse against children.

Keith Welch of Mount Union was charged with three criminal counts including Corruption of Minors, according to court records, following his arrest on October 10 when 814 Pred Hunters confronted him. He was held briefly in the Clearfield County Jail until he was able to post a $75,000.00 bail bond, according to court records. Photo provided by the Clearfield County Jail.

The report shows that the majority of sexual abuse of children is perpetrated by someone the child knows–such as a mother, a father, or a parent’s current or former significant other. A small segment, about 15%, are perpetrated by a stranger. This is the segment that 814 Pred Hunters and groups like theirs are focused on.

According to Aaron, the group has been responsible for taking 41 predators off the street since September. Many are applauding their success, but others are asking: “Is this legal?”

“Everything we do is completely 100% legal,” Aaron says. “We don’t do anything that goes against any law.”

Richard Fix IV, of Pittsburgh, was arrested on October 23rd at a Clearfield Sheetz following an encounter with 814 Pred Hunters. He faces four criminal counts including Corruption of Minors. He posted a $5,000.00 bail bond on January 11, according to court records. Photo provided by the Clearfield County Jail.

It appears Aaron is right.

All you have to do is watch a catcher/hunter video, and you’ll see police officers making arrests based on the information that they’re given by these private citizens.

In 814 Pred Hunter’s case, I looked at two criminal complaints of defendants that were caught by the group.

In the affidavits of probable cause, the officers specifically write things such as: “I was dispatched…to meet with members of 814 Pred Hunters regarding a male that had arrived at the park to meet a 15-year-old to have sex,” and “(814 Pred Hunters) provided me with a three-ring binder which contained transcripts between (the defendant) and a group member who had posed as a 15-year-old juvenile girl.”

The affidavits detail explicit sexual messages between the group member and the suspect and conclude with the officer requesting charges be brought against the defendants.

David Palmgren, of Clearfield, was arrested on October 13 after a confrontation with 814 Pred Hunters in Lawrence Park Village. He has been charged with five criminal counts including Criminal Attempt – Corruption of Minors, according to court records. He is free on a $25,000.00 bail bond. Photo provided by the Clearfield County Jail.

Calls to Venango County District Attorney Shawn White seeking comment about the legality of 814 Pred Hunters’ activities were not returned.

Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh replied “no comment” through the person who answered the phone in his office. She did not identify herself.

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett returned my call, but without having experience with 814 Pred Hunters or groups like theirs, said he could not offer a comment on the record.

Unlike DAs White, Welsh, and Burkett, Clearfield County DA Ryan Sayers is right in the middle of 814 Pred Hunters’ activities and has gone on the record. He told WJAC: “There is a value that the groups are providing to society. But, it has to be within the confines of the law.”

New Yorker Shyam Gouli has been held on a $250,000.00 monetary bail following a January 4th meeting with 814 Pred Hunters where he was accused of taking a train and a bus to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. He is facing two criminal charges, including Corruption of Minors, according to court records. Photo provided by the Clearfield County Jail.

Sayers is prosecuting several of the cases brought by 814 Pred Hunters.

“I said that I would take them on a case-by-case basis,” he told WJAC. “We would wish they would leave it to law enforcement to do this type of investigation. At the same time, they’re getting results, so it’s hard to argue with that.”

Aaron said he supports law enforcement but recognizes they don’t have the time and resources to dedicate to catching predators. He and his group volunteer their resources, he says, to the mission of stopping the sexual abuse of teenagers and children.

Kenneth Klinger, of Brisbin, is facing four criminal charges including Criminal Attempt – Corruption of Minors following an October 18 encounter with 814 Pred Hunters. He was briefly held in the Clearfield County Jail before posting a $25,000.00 bail bond, according to court records. Photo provided by the Clearfield County Jail.

“We get donations, and we sell some merchandise to try and pay for things,” Aaron said. “I’ll be honest, what we get doesn’t pay for our gas. So, maybe we’ll sell some merch to pay for gas, but most of it is private donations and self-funding. Most everybody in our group has a 9 to 5 job.”

Even with the expense and the time they have to dedicate to their case, Aaron says the group has no plans to stop. They’ve traveled as far as New Jersey and Ohio to make “a catch,” he says. “It doesn’t matter how far away they are, if we can catch them, we will.”

Todd D. Guldenschuh, of Ligonier, began a lewd interaction with an 814 Pred Hunters decoy and was arrested on October 4 in the Clearfield Driving Park. He faces three criminal charges including Criminal Attempt – Corruption of Minors. He was briefly held at the Clearfield County Jail before posting a $75,000.00 bail bond, according to court records. Photo provided by the Clearfield County Jail.

Whether you agree or disagree with what Aaron is doing, the reality is that groups like his are popping up with more regularity each year.

While 814 Pred Hunters is primarily operating in Clearfield County, it’s reasonable to expect that someone in your county is going to start targeting predators of children and teens that same way Aaron and his team is. And, it will happen soon.

