Local Woman Scammed Out of $1,700 by Individual Posing as Sweepstakes Company

Monday, February 13, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police-Light-BarWASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville say a local woman was scammed out of $1,700.00 by an unknown person posing as a representative from Publishers Clearing House (PCH) Sweepstakes.

PSP Marienville responded to a report of possible fraud at a residence located on Route 157, in Washington Township, Clarion County, at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1.

Police say it was determined an actor called a known 56-year-old Lickingville woman, posing as a representative from the PCH Sweepstakes.

The actor mailed the victim a check and immediately requested the victim to withdraw bank funds for a money order and send it back to the actor.

According to police, the victim sent a money order valued at $1,700.00 to the actor.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Sunday, February 12, 2023.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

