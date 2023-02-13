Local Woman Scammed Out of $1,700 by Individual Posing as Sweepstakes Company

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville say a local woman was scammed out of $1,700.00 by an unknown person posing as a representative from Publishers Clearing House (PCH) Sweepstakes.

PSP Marienville responded to a report of possible fraud at a residence located on Route 157, in Washington Township, Clarion County, at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1.

Police say it was determined an actor called a known 56-year-old Lickingville woman, posing as a representative from the PCH Sweepstakes.

The actor mailed the victim a check and immediately requested the victim to withdraw bank funds for a money order and send it back to the actor.

According to police, the victim sent a money order valued at $1,700.00 to the actor.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

