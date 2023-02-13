Marlene J. Dennison, 91, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, while a resident of Penn Highlands McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA.

She was born on December 15, 1931, to the late Roy P. and Elizabeth (Lena) Stuart in Rimersburg, PA then moved to Knox, where she lived until she was married.

Marlene was an office worker for serval different companies, last being Hager Paving in Strattanville, PA.

She was Presbyterian by faith until the last few years, she went to the Church of God in Emerickville, PA.

She was also a member of the Red Hats.

Marlene loved spending time with her family.

She enjoyed her flowers, music, and anything summer.

She especially loved sitting on the porch watching the deer and turkey in her yard.

Marlene is survived by three children: Jack (Denise) Dennison of Reynoldsville, Lawrie (Dave) Stephens of Reynoldsville, and Sam Dennison; one brother: Roy (Colleen) Stuart; and two sisters: Alexandra “Sandy” Ginkel of Knox and Rheba Klingler of Knox.

Marlene is also survived by three grandchildren: Tom (Brandy) Dennison, Dan (Angela) Dennison, and Chelsey (Brandon) Foradori; and six grandchildren: Ella Dennison, Rylee Dennison, Jaxson Dennison, Hunter Dennison, Jenella Foradori, and Gilando Foradori.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date and is to be held in Brookville, PA.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.