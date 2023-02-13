PennWest Clarion Celebrates Black History Month

CLARION, Pa. – Throughout the month of February, Pennsylvania Western University will host a series of virtual events honoring the unique legacies, accomplishments, and struggles of African Americans throughout history.

Programming will explore “Black Resistance,” the 2023 Black History Month theme selected by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.

“Resistance is a primary thread in the fabric of African American History,” said Sheleta Camarda-Webb, assistant vice president for Assessment & External Relations in PennWest’s Division of Diversity Equity and Inclusion.

“Triumphs in the push and pull for racial and social justice were forged by the strife of Antebellum times and fueled by the courage to get into good trouble.”

All Black History Month events are open to the public and will be live-streamed on PennWest’s YouTube channel.

“I believe these sessions will be poignant, informational, and also very captivating,” said Camarda-Webb. “Black History Month presents wonderful opportunities for reflection and discovery as we learn from one another.”

Red Table Talk – African-American Faculty and Academic Freedom

3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15

Dr. Michelle Torregano, associate professor in PennWest’s Early Childhood and Elementary Education Department, will serve as moderator of the faculty panel. Torregano holds a bachelor’s in elementary education and a master’s in educational administration and leadership, both from Xavier University of Louisiana, and a Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction from Penn State University.

She served as the Frederick Douglass Visiting Scholar at PennWest California during the 2010-11 academic year.

Black Excellence: Remembering Black Wall Street through the Lens of African-American Entrepreneurs

3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22

A panel of PennWest faculty, alumni, students, and community members will discuss the history of America’s Black Wall Street and the influence of Black entrepreneurs. Panelists include:

– Dr. Rhonda Matthews, associate professor of political science and women’s students in PennWest’s Department of Political Science and Criminal Justice, is an active researcher in the areas of intersectionality, gender, and women’s studies. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Alcorn State University, a master’s degree in counseling from Mississippi State University, and a Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Oklahoma. Matthews is dedicated to the advocacy and empowerment of women and children because of her previous work as a counselor for sexual assault survivors.

– Angelica Spraggins is a graduate of PennWest Counseling program. She is also co-owner of Journey to a Trauma Informed Life and co-founder of Erie’s Black Wall Street, which promotes entrepreneurship within the Black community.

– Tiffany LaVette, a graduate of PennWest’s Master of Social Work program, is a mentor and life coach. Her business ventures include ownership of ABC 24 Hour Child Care Center, transportation services and a food truck.

– Marva Keys-Morris is the owner of Zenedge Energy Drink, a brand of functional beverages that are low in caffeine. Keys-Morris owned and successfully operated a plastic blow molding company in Detroit before acquiring Zenedge Inc. in 2009. She led the company into its first major retail and online accounts, including Country Fair, ShopRite, Walmart, and Amazon.

Can You See Me? Voices and Experiences of PennWest African-American Students

6:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 28

PennWest student panelists will discuss challenges and opportunities regarding their educational experiences and actions that enhance and support students who are Black, Indigenous and/or hold marginalized identities. Panelists include:

– Savannah L. Dorsey holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a certificate in Spanish for law enforcement from PennWest California, where she is pursuing a master’s degree in criminal justice and criminology. Beyond the classroom, the Pittsburgh native serves as a Presidential Leadership intern, a member of the Board of Directors of Student Association, Inc., secretary of Cal’s African American Alumni Society, a graduate advisor to the Black Student Union and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

– Nia Latham is a senior political science and sociology student at PennWest Clarion. A strong advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion and an active member of the Clarion community, Latham is president of the Black Student Union, a DEI ambassador and a community assistant. She is an aspiring attorney who is studying for the Law School Admission Test.

– Jada Smith is pursuing a master’s in clinical mental health counseling at PennWest Clarion. She is CEO and founder of Scholars with Athletic Goals (SWAG) for Girls, LLC., an organization that provides scholarships to young women in sports and the arts. The Philadelphia native hopes to own her own practice focused on trauma and breaking the stigma around mental health in the African American community. Active within the campus community, Smith is captain of Clarion’s women’s basketball team and a Presidential Leadership Intern. She has participated in the President’s Leadership Academy, Brothers and Sisters in Christ, Student Athlete Advisory Committee, and Black Student Union.

